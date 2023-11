PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A three-day-long celebration of local heroes was held over the weekend at the Eagle Mountain Casino.

The event featured different musical events and contests.

Cash prizes were awarded to the winners of these contests which included dancing and drumming for contestants of all ages.

The whole event was meant to honor those who served and protected our freedom in the military.

Eagle Mountain Casino is located at 1850 West St in Porterville.