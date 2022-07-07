PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville is holding a job fair for new staff next week.

Vacant positions that the site wants to fill include beverage servers, baristas, cooks, bakers, and other kitchen staff.

The Eagle Mountain Casino job fair will be on July 14 from 9:00 a.m. until 12 noon. It will be held at the Porterville Employment Connection at 1063 W. Henderson Avenue.

Interviews for applicants will be conducted at the event. Anyone interested is asked to prepare by applying online and bringing a printed copy of your online completed application.

The online application can be found by clicking here.