Eagle Mountain Casino extending temporary closure

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The temporary closure of Eagle Mountain Casino will be extended to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to an announcement Thursday by the Tule River Indian Tribal Council and Eagle Mountain Casino Management.

The closure will continue until June 1.

In a statement, Eagle Mountain Casino says it will continue to put the safety and health of team members, tribal community members, guests, and families, first.

“We continue to urge every Team Member to follow the CDC recommendations, and well as the State of California orders to Shelter in Place, wash your hands with warm water and soap for a minimum of 20 seconds, stay at home if sick, practice social distancing and wear masks while running essential errands in public, and use common sense to make yourself and families safe.” General Manager, Matthew Mingrone

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.