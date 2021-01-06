Dyer on Capitol Hill protests: ‘We are better than this’

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Newly sworn-in Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer issued a statement Wednesday following the protests that shook Washington D.C. earlier in the day.

Supporters of President Trump breached the perimeter of the U.S. Capitol and entered the building as Congress met Wednesday afternoon. Lawmakers were there to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.

In a post on Twitter, Dyer condemned the participant’s behavior and branded the incident as unacceptable.

What happened today in our nation’s Capital is not the America I know and love. The reckless behavior and lack of respect shown for our national institutions, for the rule of law, and for our law enforcement officials, is unacceptable in a nation that so many around the world look up to as an example and as a beacon of hope. We are better than this. Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer