FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The mostly drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros has launched its new holiday drinks.
This year’s holiday drinks include some new and some returning such as:
- The Hazelnut Truffle Mocha features hazelnut flavor, espresso, and Dutch Bros’ signature chocolate milk, topped with Soft Top and caramel drizzle.
- The Merry Mischief Rebel features strawberry and red raspberry flavors in Dutch Bros’ exclusive energy drink, Rebel, topped with the new Green Apple Soft Top.
- The Snow Cap Freeze features cupcake flavor in a Dutch Freeze (Dutch Bros frozen coffee) finished with Soft Top and holiday sprinkles.
Other Holiday Drinks include:
- The Candy Cane Trio features Cold Brew, Freeze, or Cocoa. A mix of peppermint flavor and Dutch Bros’ signature chocolate milk, topped with soft top and peppermint sprinkles.
- The Zero Sugar Added Peppermint Bark Mocha features sugar-free chocolate, sugar-free white chocolate, and sugar-free peppermint flavors, espresso, and half and half.
Dutch Bros locations can be found by clicking here. For more information about the new holiday drinks along with where to find a Dutch Bros near you, visit their website.