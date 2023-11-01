FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The mostly drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros has launched its new holiday drinks.

This year’s holiday drinks include some new and some returning such as:

The Hazelnut Truffle Mocha features hazelnut flavor, espresso, and Dutch Bros’ signature chocolate milk, topped with Soft Top and caramel drizzle.

The Merry Mischief Rebel features strawberry and red raspberry flavors in Dutch Bros’ exclusive energy drink, Rebel, topped with the new Green Apple Soft Top.

The Snow Cap Freeze features cupcake flavor in a Dutch Freeze (Dutch Bros frozen coffee) finished with Soft Top and holiday sprinkles.

Other Holiday Drinks include:

The Candy Cane Trio features Cold Brew, Freeze, or Cocoa. A mix of peppermint flavor and Dutch Bros’ signature chocolate milk, topped with soft top and peppermint sprinkles.

The Zero Sugar Added Peppermint Bark Mocha features sugar-free chocolate, sugar-free white chocolate, and sugar-free peppermint flavors, espresso, and half and half.

Dutch Bros locations can be found by clicking here. For more information about the new holiday drinks along with where to find a Dutch Bros near you, visit their website.