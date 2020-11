SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Dutch Bros Coffee is set to open in Sanger mid-2021, according to officials.

The coffee chain’s plan is to hire around 45 employees at the new location, on Academy Avenue and 5th street.

The firm currently has seven stores open in the Central Valley. A new outlet is also set to open in Clovis at the end of November.

