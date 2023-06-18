VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after she collided with a man on a motorcycle on Saturday night, Visalia police say.

Officers were dispatched around 11:15 p.m. to the area of Cameron Avenue and West Street for a report of an injury accident.

They said they arrived to find 27-year-old Vanessa Argomaniz behind the wheel of the car that collided with a 45-year-old man on the motorcycle.

Investigators say Argomaniz was traveling east on Cameron Avenue when she made a left turn onto West Street, colliding with the motorcyclist who was traveling west on the same street.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a local hospital with a broken leg.

Argomaniz was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of driving under the influence.