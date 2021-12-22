DUI suspected in northwest Fresno crash into pole, car, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspected DUI driver caused a crash in northwest Fresno on Wednesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The incident took place shortly after 2:15 p.m. in the area of Shaw and Feland avenues.

Officers say a man driving a pickup truck on Shaw Avenue was traveling faster than the flow of traffic, braked hard suddenly, went sideways into a car, took out a pole, and ended up on its side.

The 56-year-old driver was cited and released at the scene for DUI. No serious injuries were reported.

