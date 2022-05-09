KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after she led deputies on a high-speed chase over the weekend, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:15 p.m., a deputy was driving in the area of 17th and Jersey avenues when they were forced off the roadway by a driver who had swerved from the opposite lane into the path of the patrol car.

The deputy made a U-turn and tried to pull the car over but officials say the driver, later identified as Aaliyah Sanchez, refused to stop, leading to a chase.

During the chase, deputies say Sanchez began driving on the wrong side of the road and ran several stop signs, at times reaching speeds up to 90 miles per hour.

Deputies used a device to flatten Sanchez’s tires, but officials say she still refused to stop and continued the chase on only rims.

The chase continued until officials say Sanchez lost control of her car and drove into a dirt field in the area of Iona Avenue and Vine Street near Lemoore.

Sanchez was placed under arrest and deputies say she was later determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

During a follow-up interview about the chase, investigators say Sanchez told them she didn’t pull over for deputies because the red and blue lights from the patrol cars weren’t bright enough for her to see.

Sanchez was booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of evading a peace officer, evading a peace officer while being a wrong-way driver, and DUI. Her bail was set at $40,000 and she was released.