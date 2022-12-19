Whiskey with car keys and handcuffs concept for drinking and driving

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, the Fresno Police Department conducted a DUI operation in the city of Fresno that resulted in several people arrested or cited, authorities say.

According to police, six people were arrested for driving under the influence of controlled substances (DUI) and 17 drivers received citations for operating a vehicle without a license or with a suspended/expired driver’s license.

The operation took place at W. Shaw Ave at Shaw Lane from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. 322 vehicles were contacted.

The next DUI enforcement operation will be a checkpoint scheduled for December 23rd.

Law enforcement officials say DUI checkpoint locations are based on reports of impaired driving-related incidents.