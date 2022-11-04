FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A three-vehicle crash left two injured and one dead in Fresno Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 4:00 p.m. a 66-year-old man was driving southbound on Elm Avenue, near American Avenue, when he began to enter the northbound lane onto oncoming traffic. The man crashed head-on with a sedan.

The driver of the sedan sustained major injuries that soon turned fatal after they were transferred to a local hospital, officials say.

CHP also says there was a third vehicle involved that was driving behind the sedan who tried to avoid the crash but drove into a ditch. They sustained minor injuries.

Police say the man under the influence sustained minor injuries and will be booked after he receives medical clearance.