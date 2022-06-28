FRESNO, Calif- (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are hospitalized after a DUI driver hit a patrol unit and caused a chain of accidents, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Right before 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer was initiating a traffic stop on Tulare Avenue and 4th Street in downtown Fresno.

The officer made contact with two people who had parked in front of the patrol unit after a traffic stop.

An additional vehicle was also stopped that was traveling east on Tulare, which drove into the rear of the officer’s patrol unit says police.

According to the officer at the scene, the vehicle that was pulled over was pushed forward after the suspect’s vehicle hit the patrol unit.

Luckily, police say the officer was uninjured because they were standing outside the vehicle when the incident occurred.

The two occupants of the vehicle that was pushed forward had injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the patrol unit was found to be driving under the influence, according to officials.

The intoxicated driver is a 36-year-old female and will be cited after a complete investigation. She reportedly told police prior that she did not see the patrol vehicle in front of her.

Officers say that the DUI driver was not injured in the crash.