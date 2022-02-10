DUI driver has series of collisions including with a female pedestrian, in Fresno

Officers in Goose Creek conducted a welfare check and found the dentist and one other person dead from apparent suicide. (Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man driving under the influence had a series of collisions, including a female pedestrian resulting in critical injuries to the woman.

Investigators say the 27-year-old man was driving a pickup truck and collided with an SUV at Mckinley and Ferger Avenues. The truck driver attempted to flee south on Palm Avenue but was followed by the SUV.

According to officials, the truck driver then attempted to lose the SUV by driving through a neighborhood and then turning into an intersection on Olive Avenue. Officials say the truck ran a red light and struck a female using the crosswalk.

The truck driver then hit a bus bench, and a fence according to investigators.

An occupant of the SUV helped the woman before holding the driver of the truck at the scene, who reportedly was attempting to flee according to officials.

The woman was transported to the hospital for serious injuries but officials say she is in stable condition.

The truck driver was arrested and will be facing a felony DUI charge according to officials.