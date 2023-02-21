FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A community service officer has been hospitalized after being hit by a DUI driver, according to Fresno Police Department.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. a community service officer (CSO) was blocking traffic on Belmont for a traffic collision. As the officer re-entered her vehicle, a driver who failed to see her lights on collided with the rear of the vehicle, officials say.

The collision pushed the officer’s vehicle approximately 100 feet down the road.

Both the suspect and officer were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was eventually arrested for driving under the influence and booked for felony DUI, according to officials.

Both persons are in stable condition.