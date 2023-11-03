Visalia, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing into a Visalia Police car early Friday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Investigators say Marissa Llanos was driving a white van around 2:00 a.m. westbound on Center Avenue ran the red light and crashed into the officer.

According to police, Llanos is currently on DUI probation, has a DUI warrant, and has a suspended license. This was her third DUI.

Courtesy Visalia Watchdog

The officer was not seriously injured and was transported to the hospital as a precaution. Llanos, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.