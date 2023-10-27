FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Police Department will be out on Saturday looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence (DUI).

The Fresno Police Department reminds everyone that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Officers say some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving.

Officers say drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

The Fresno Police Department says this checkpoint will occur from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Oct. 28.