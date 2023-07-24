CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Clovis says utility customers may notice a change in the price of their utility bills.

City officials say a standard rate change due to rising costs will be coming into effect as of July 1. Recycling, refuse, and street sweeping rates increased by 4%, and water and sewer rates increased by 3%.

According to the city, residential customers can expect an overall increase of approximately $6 over the 2-month billing cycle, or $3 per month. Estimates are based on an average family household water usage of 25,000 gallons during the billing cycle, according to the city.

Actual utility costs will vary depending on the amount of water used. More information about the utility changes can be found at CityofClovis.com.