Ducks rescued with duct tape by firefighters in Clovis

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters in Clovis used ingenuity, a drip line, and duct tape to rescue nine small ducks trapped in an electrical conduit pipe.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Clovis Firefighters Association described how the E42 C shift crew were called to a report of an animal problem with baby ducks stuck down an abandoned pipe.

The team worked to rescue the trapped birds with duct tape on the end of a drip line – to then stick to the ducks and pull them up.

The ducks are now being cared for by Clovis Animal Services.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com