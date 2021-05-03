Ducks rescued with duct tape by firefighters in Clovis

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters in Clovis used ingenuity, a drip line, and duct tape to rescue nine small ducks trapped in an electrical conduit pipe.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Clovis Firefighters Association described how the E42 C shift crew were called to a report of an animal problem with baby ducks stuck down an abandoned pipe.

The team worked to rescue the trapped birds with duct tape on the end of a drip line – to then stick to the ducks and pull them up.

The ducks are now being cared for by Clovis Animal Services.