Drunk driver suspected of killing Tulare Western Dean of Students arrested, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare police officers located and arrested a suspect connected to the traffic collision that killed Tulare Western High School Dean of Students, Rudy Carrasco.

Officers say the collision was caused by a suspected drunk driver who ran a stop sign at a high rate of speed.

Police arrested Izeah Almaguer, 23, of Tulare.

Authorities say they received the toxicology report and learned that Almaguer’s blood/alcohol content was .13% beyond the legal limit of .08%.

Almaguer was booked into Tulare County Jail. He faces charges of felony drunk driving and vehicular homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Officer Todd Davis at (559)685-2300 x 2143.

