Drumming superstar Sheila E. gifts drum kit to Fresno band who lost everything

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — A Fresno band got a lucky break after thieves stole all of their equipment last weekend. All thanks to the generosity of a celebrity musician.

Valkyrie Missile’s rehearsal space was empty Sunday, after someone stole a band member’s car and U-Haul trailer in Santa Ana. Inside of the trailer was all of their equipment needed to perform.

None of it has been recovered, but by Friday, the band at least a new set of drums.

“I think it was maybe two or three days after everything got taken [when I got the call]. At first, I was like, who’s calling me at such a random time,” said vocalist and guitarist Nathan Castaneda.

On the other end of the line was drumming superstar Sheila E. She’s worked with the likes of Prince and Snoop Dogg.

She saw a news report about the theft and had the band return to southern California so she could give them one of her own drum kits — still imprinted with her serial number.

It’s all a little surreal for the Fresno-based band.

“It’s mind-blowing. That’s all I can really say, there’s no way to put it,” Castaneda said.

The drums are amazing, just ask drummer Brynin Brown.

“I’ve honestly never felt a kit like that before in my life,” he said.

With the drums, the band is able to play some shows again, borrowing other instruments like guitars from other bands. Valkyrie Missile says the last week they’ve seen what a real community is like.

“Our hearts go out to everybody and we would love to — when the time comes — give back to the ones who helped us out,” Castaneda said.

The band is having a benefit show on Jan. 31 to raise some money. It’s from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Full Circle Brewing in Fresno.

The band still has a GoFundMe campaign running to raise money as well. You can find it by clicking here.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.