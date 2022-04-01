FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A major drug distribution bust leads to 18 people being charged with trafficking illegal drugs.

The Department of Justice confirmed that 17 people have been arrested, with one person still on the loose.

Investigators say they’ve seized several pounds of meth, cocaine and fentanyl, now off the streets.

“We must actively and aggressively go after those who are making and transporting this poison throughout our communities,” said Assistant Sheriff John Zanoni.

They call it an operation at every level. Fresno County and City law enforcement worked with the Department of Justice and Homeland Security, leading to the arrest of 17 people investigators say were involved in an illegal drug network of dealing and selling deadly drugs in Fresno County.

“The investigation identified a network of distributors who distributed kilograms of fentanyl, tens of thousands of pills and distributed them inside and outside of California,” said U.S. Attorney Phil Talbert.

In total, over 55,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl were seized along with six pounds of fentanyl powder, 10 pounds of meth, a pound of cocaine, 12 guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition throughout the investigation.

“We want to get the entire organization. We don’t care whether they are here or overseas,” said Homeland Security Special Agent Tatum King.

King says these suspects took drugs mainly from the southern border and distributed them in Fresno County for as low as just over a dollar a pill reaching buyers through their smartphones.

“I cannot emphasize how deadly this drug is to human life. These pills are wildly available and often sold for dollars apiece,” said King.

Some of these buyers are teenagers, law enforcement says.

“[The investigation] began on two overdoses in Fresno and Clovis and they were juvenile. One of them occurred during school hours at a high school. Fortunately, both of them recovered,” said King.

Investigators say it was seven overdoses, four of them in teenagers, and two deaths due to fentanyl that sparked the investigation.

“Our investigation continues to focus on the source of supply, how is it getting in here, who is involved and also tracking the money,” concluded King.

The suspects could face lengthy sentences for these federal drug charges. Jail time could range from 10 years to life in prison if convicted of their charges.