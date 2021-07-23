Drowning dog saved by fishermen in Kings County

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog found struggling to stay above water in a Kings County river is now recovering after she was saved by two fishermen Friday morning.

According to the Kings SPCA, the female dog was found shortly before sunrise – and the two fishermen who rescued her immediately wrapped her in a blanket to keep her warm. Animal control later found her to be suffering from two broken legs.

SPCA officials say the unnamed dog is currently on pain medication. She is resting ahead of surgery to repair damage to her legs.

Kings SPCA estimates the cost of surgery to be between $3,000 and $5,000. The group is asking for donations on its website to help cover the cost of the surgery.