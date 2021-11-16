Drivers test their abilities, car capabilities at the Fresno Fairgrounds

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno chapter of The Sports Car Club of America took over the Fresno Fairgrounds over the weekend for two full days of autocross racing.

Running from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, drivers pushed their cars to the limit and competed safely in SCCA time trials in the final event of the year for the Fresno and San Francisco region.

Club member Rick Quinonez said the event is about car ability, driver ability and car agility.

“It’s a driving event, it’s a competitive event,” said Quinonez. “The cars are classed with other cars that are similar to their power and weight ratio.”

The new season is estimated to begin in Feb. or March, and sign-ups are available at the Fresno SCCA website.