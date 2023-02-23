CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities with the Sierra National Forest are alerting drivers in the region, and those planning on traveling there, to exercise great caution while driving through the Forest in the upcoming days.

On Thursday they issued a warning, reminding motorists that the severe weather on the way could present dangerous situations, especially with falling and downed trees.

Crews say they are working hard to reduce tree hazards throughout the area and note that the accumulation of snow, and the uptick of wind, can increase the risk of both healthy and dead trees falling without notice. They want drivers to be aware that downed trees can impede the roadway, land in picnic areas, and can fall near trails, camping spots, and parking areas.

Forest Supervisor Dean Gould states, “Our top priority is the safety of forest visitors, residents, and employees. When traveling on the Forest, please travel at a speed safe for the conditions – you never know what’s around a blind curve; there might be rocks, debris, or a tree in the middle of the road. Until this latest weather system has passed, please limit travel on the Forest to only that which is truly essential.”

The following tips provided by the Sierra National Forest should be followed to enhance the safety of an upcoming visit to the National Forest:

• Keep informed on the latest weather conditions, particularly predictions of strong winds and heavy snow. Consider postponing your trip until conditions have stabilized

• Carry snow/ice chains and pack a winter survival kit with water, food, blankets, and a collapsible shovel.

• Be mindful of rapidly changing road conditions; washouts can and have occurred on a moment’s notice.

• Be aware that trees can fall behind you potentially blocking your exit route; research alternate routes that are available

• Let family/friends know your travel plans and expected return time. Cell phone coverage is limited across the Forest.

People can follow the Sierra National Forest on Facebook or visit their website for the latest information.