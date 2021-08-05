Driver, victim identified in deadly rollover crash that killed 2 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Coroner’s office Thursday released the identities of the people who died as a result of a rollover crash in Fresno on Wednesday.

Todd Lyman, 53 of Clovis, died Wednesday after officers say his vehicle traveling southbound on Clovis Avenue crossed over a center median south of Dakota Avenue and hit three parked vehicles before coming to a stop next to the used-car dealership.

CHP officers say Lyman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected onto the roadway.

According to the coroner’s office, Magal Bhatti, 32, who investigators say was seated in the driver’s seat of a parked car has also died. Officials say Bhatti’s injuries were more severe than initially suspected.