Driver suffers major injuries in head-on crash in foggy rural Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver suffered major injuries in a head-on crash Friday morning in foggy rural Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 8:10 a.m. when a vehicle tried to pass a slower vehicle in the fog along Manning Avenue, just west of Chateau Fresno Avenue, and crashed head-on with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The CHP said the driver who tried to pass the slower vehicle suffered major injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

This story will be updated.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.