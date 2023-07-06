FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A hit-and-run driver sheared a power pole and knocked out power for hundreds of customers Thursday morning in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say a driver crashed into the pole and ended up on the side of a garage on Cedar and McKenzie avenues around 2:30 a.m. Officers say the driver then left the scene on foot. They are currently searching the neighborhood for that driver.

PG&E is currently working to restore power to more than 800 customers.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.