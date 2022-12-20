FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after police say a car ran him over while he was lying down in northeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the man was hit around 8:00 a.m. near Blackstone Avenue and Auto Center Drive when the driver lost control, began to spin out, and traveled over the curb into bushes along the curb line.

According to investigators, a pedestrian was lying down in the bushes getting some rest when he was struck by the car. Police say it appears the Corvette went over the top of the man.

Officers say the driver of the Corvette stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police say some citizens were on the scene and rendered aid to the man. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.