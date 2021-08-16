Driver runs over a sleeping victim in a Visalia parking lot, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) A driver in Visalia stopped and accelerated over a victim sleeping and fled the scene on Saturday, Visalia Police officers say.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Mooney Blvd around 4:30 a.m. to check the welfare of a person asking for help.

Authorities say that an unknown driver pulled into a business and stopped for a period of time with the vehicle’s headlights shining on the victim who was asleep in a parking area.

The driver then accelerated over the victim and fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with multiple injuries, police say.

Anyone with information can contact the Visalia Police Department Violent Crimes Unit. They can remain anonymous by calling the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.