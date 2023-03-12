VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – A man needed to be rescued in Tulare County Sunday morning after his vehicle became submerged in flood waters, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says.

A spokesperson for the department says it received a call around 11:30 a.m. from a motorist who unsuccessfully attempted to drive across a flooded roadway, and needed help.

Image courtesy Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Image courtesy Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Image courtesy Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

The Swift Water Dive Rescue Team was dispatched to the area of Road 108, north of Avenue 364, and found that the vehicle had been swept onto the shoulder of the road and was in a culvert full of fast-moving water.

The Rescue Team was able to free the trapped driver, and get him to safety. First responders say he was unharmed during the incident.

For more information on safe driving in hazardous conditions from the National Weather Service, you can click here for more information https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood-turn-around-dont-drown