FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A crash involving a tractor led to a woman being sent to the hospital with major injuries, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

CHP says they responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. involving a tractor and a sedan on Highway 145 and Floral Avenue.

Officials say the tractor was traveling southbound on Highway 145 when the sedan, traveling in the same position, rear-ended the tractor from behind.

The driver of the tractor sustained minor injuries while the driver of the sedan sustained major injuries and was sent to a local hospital, CHP says.

Minor damage was done to the tractor, however, the sedan was totaled.

Officials say it is unknown at this time what caused the driver to crash into the tractor.