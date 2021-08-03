Driver pinned into vehicle after colliding with big rig in Fresno, crews say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A vehicle collided with a big rig Tuesday near Jensen Avenue and Golden State Boulevard.

Fresno Fire officials responded to the accident where they say a pickup truck traveling westbound jumped the center median and hit an eastbound big rig.

Fire crews say they found the driver of the pickup pinned into the vehicle. Fire crews say the driver was conscious and able to communicate with first responders.

Crews were able to extricate the driver and he was transported to a local hospital where his condition was not listed.

Traffic was been brought to a standstill in the area.

