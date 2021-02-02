Driver pinned in vehicle after rollover crash on Highway 180

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
February 07 2021 03:30 pm

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A vehicle taking the Chestnut exit on westbound Highway 180 lost control Tuesday, overturning and landing off of the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash occurred around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The driver, who had become pinned in the vehicle, was eventually removed. The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown and he has been taken to an area hospital.

Investigators do not know if drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com