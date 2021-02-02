Driver pinned in vehicle after rollover crash on Highway 180

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A vehicle taking the Chestnut exit on westbound Highway 180 lost control Tuesday, overturning and landing off of the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash occurred around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The driver, who had become pinned in the vehicle, was eventually removed. The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown and he has been taken to an area hospital.

Investigators do not know if drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.