FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car was found crashed with the driver missing Monday morning in central Fresno.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the area of Cedar Avenue and Highway 180 around 5:30 a.m.

When they arrived they found a vehicle that had flipped upside down and landed on its wheels.

Authorities are searching for the driver and the cause of the crash is under investigation.