FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver on Auberry Road rolled his car early Monday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

A CHP officer said around 5:30 a.m. near Auberry Road and Biglione Drive, a driver lost traction on the wet road on a curve and rolled several times, landing on its side.

Two men were in the car and no injuries were reported.