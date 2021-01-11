Driver leads deputies on a late-night high-speed chase through Corcoran, investigators say

KINGS COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — With the help of a K-9 unit, deputies arrested a man Friday after a high-speed chase in and around the city of Corcoran, investigators say.

A deputy who was patrolling the area of 10½ and Lansing avenues near Corcoran around 11:00 P.M. Friday noticed a dark-colored BMW fail to stop at a stop sign, officers say. The driver of the BMW, Jesse Gomez, 24, failed to yield to a traffic stop leading the deputy on a chase that reached speeds of 130 miles per hour and saw the BMW swerving lanes and switching the vehicle’s headlights off, according to investigators.

Corcoran police used spike strips to deflate the tires on the BMW, but the vehicle didn’t stop according to police. Instead, the driver drove down a dirt driveway and onto a canal bank before stopping, deputies say.

After exiting the car, Gomez refused to obey deputies’ commands and raised a dark-colored object towards officers, investigators say. As Gomez started to run, Kings County Sheriff’s K-9 Dash was deployed. Dash was able to apprehend Gomez and after a brief struggle, deputies were able to place Gomez under arrest.

Gomez arrested on charges of felony reckless evading, evading an officer by driving opposite of traffic, resisting arrest, and resisting an executive officer and was transported to an area hospital.