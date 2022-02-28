ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver died after rolling his vehicle several times near Orange Cove early Monday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash happened around 3:00 a.m. near Avenue 450 and Road 132. The CHP said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the road and rolled several times killing the driver.

The CHP said the vehicle landed about 100 feet from the road. A passenger was able to get out of the vehicle and she called for help at a nearby house.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with major injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.