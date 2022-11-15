VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle crash in Visalia took the life of an elderly man on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say the man was driving a sedan eastbound on Avenue 264 at around 3:00 p.m. and approaching a stop sign. The driver made a complete stop and then continued into the road but failed to look both ways.

According to officers, the sedan drove in the way of a pickup truck traveling southbound on Road 156. The sedan was hit on the driver’s side fatally injuring the driver. The condition of the pickup truck driver is unknown.

Officers say no drugs or alcohol were involved. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.