Driver killed in possible DUI-related crash identified, pregnant crash victim loses baby, Fresno County deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man killed Friday in a possible DUI-related two-vehicle rollover crash that left four others injured has been identified and a pregnant woman lost her baby as a result of the collision, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, identified as Hector Cortes, 39, of Fresno, was killed when the California Highway Patrol said he failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection of Nebraska and Elm Avenues around 11 a.m. and drove in the path of a Dodge injuring four people.

The CHP said it appears the driver of the red truck may have been driving while under the influence based on evidence found on the scene.

One of the passengers in the pickup Cortes struck was 29-weeks pregnant, said Tony Botti, Sheriff’s Office spokesman. She went to an area hospital for an emergency cesarian section and the baby later died.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.