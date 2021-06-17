Driver killed in Merced crash, officials say

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was killed after crashing into the back of a big rig Wednesday night in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said they received a report just before 11:00 p.m. about a vehicle collision that took place on Highway 99 south of V street.

Officials said they determined from their preliminary investigation that a big rig trailer was struck from behind when a driver failed to slow down near a road construction area.

The truck driver did not sustain any injuries from the collision, but officials say the driver of the vehicle that hit the trailer was killed.

CHP says it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision and that this incident is pending further investigation.