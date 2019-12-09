Driver killed in Highway 41 crash on Sunday identified

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The person who was killed Sunday in a possible weather-related multivehicle crash along Highway 41 in Madera County has been identified.

The collision was reported to the California Highway Patrol just before noon after a red Chevrolet Malibu traveling north on Highway 41 near Road 208, slid onto the opposite lanes and slammed into a gray Toyota pickup and a blue Ford sedan, Officer Justin Dimmer said.

It appeared that the driver of the Malibu lost control in heavy rain as witnesses saw the vehicle spin out before the crash.

Dimmer said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The driver was identified as Terry Lee Lishman, 74, of Coarsegold.

The driver of the Toyota pickup, and the driver and possibly a second occupant of the Ford sedan suffered minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to hospitals in the Fresno area.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.