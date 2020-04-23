Driver killed in Fresno County road race identified as 17-year-old Clovis High student

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver killed during what California Highway Patrol called a road race on Highway 168 in Fresno County has been identified as a 17-year-old Clovis High School student.

Officers say three vehicles were racing downhill from Vista Road. The crash took place Tuesday shortly before 2:30 p.m. when one of the three vehicles veered off the road and overturned, throwing the occupants out.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the female passenger was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

The driver killed was identified Thursday as Alex Ounmano, 17, of Clovis.

“We’re looking at anywhere from an 800 to 1,000 foot scene. Definitely a high rate of speed in a very violent collision into the mountainside,” said CHP Officer Mike Salas.

Both occupants in the crashed vehicle were wearing their seat belts but, due to the severity of the crash, they were thrown out of the car.

According to the Highway Patrol, there were three cars involved in the race and all lanes of traffic on both sides of the road were being used. One vehicle remained at the scene but the third vehicle involved drove away. Investigators are pursuing leads to identify the occupants of the third vehicle.

No other details have been released.

