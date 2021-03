FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Coroner has identified the person that was killed in a fiery crash in Fresno on March 11.

Robert Makoni, 48 of Oceanside, was identified as the driver of the van that caught fire in northwest Fresno. Investigators say he was in the process of moving to Fresno at the time of the crash.

The accident took place at around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of West and Bullard.