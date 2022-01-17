Driver killed in fatal vehicle crash in Coalinga

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver is dead after a fatal accident in east Coalinga.

On Jan. 14 on Jayne avenue near Enterprise parkway, a man driving a Honda eastbound swerved onto the dirt shoulder to distance himself from oncoming traffic.
After doing so, according to police, the man turned left and lost control of his vehicle careening into the westbound lane of Jayne avenue where the right side of the vehicle was struck by an oncoming car according to officials. The driver of the Honda was fatally injured.

Officials say they do not know if drugs or alcohol were involved at this time.

