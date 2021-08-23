Driver killed in canal crash identified by Fresno County Coroner’s Office

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a two-vehicle crash that ended in a Fresno County canal was identified by Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

According to the coroner’s office, the person who died was 50-year-old Robert Mendoza from Thermal in Riverside County.

According to the CHP, the crash took place Friday at the intersection of Nees and Fairfax in Fresno County.

Los Banos area CHP officers responded to the scene and determined that a sedan traveling northbound stopped at a stop sign and then pulled out into the path of a truck. The truck struck the passenger side of the sedan and pushed it into an irrigation canal.

The driver of the truck, a 37-year-old man sustained no injuries. The incident remains under investigation.