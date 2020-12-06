Driver killed after minivan falls into Merced creek

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The driver of a minivan was killed in Merced early Saturday morning in a solo crash after their vehicle fell into Bear Creek, according to Merced Police.

Officers around 4 a.m. responded to the area of South Bear Creek Drive and Parsons Avenue following a report of a vehicle that went into Bear Creek. A black Dodge Caravan minivan occupied by four victims was found by officers at the bottom of the creek.

The driver suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene, Police said. The other three passengers were taken to area hospitals and were expected to survive.

The identity of the driver killed in the crash is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police said while the investigation continues, alcohol does appear to may have been a factor in the crash.