VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was killed after officers say he fled a Visalia Police traffic stop on Sunday evening and crashed into a tree.

According to police, the driver was stopped by patrol officers on Whitendale Avenue and Chinowth Street at around 11:00 p.m. for a red-light violation. The driver, named as 39-year-old Jeremiah Gibson, was suspected of driving under the influence – and was on DUI probation, officers say.

Officials state that Gibson drove away from the traffic stop at a high rate of speed and ultimately lost control of the car he was driving close to the intersection of Whitendale Avenue and Akers Street. The car crashed into a tree and pinned Gibson inside the vehicle.

The driver was pulled from the vehicle but he died at the hospital.

No other information about the incident was released by the Visalia Police Department.