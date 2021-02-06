Driver killed after crashing into tree in southeast Fresno

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
February 07 2021 03:30 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver was killed in a southeast Fresno solo vehicle crash Saturday after colliding into a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to a report of a solo vehicle collision in the area of Butler Avenue, west of Sunnyside Avenue, around 9:30 a.m., said spokesman Mike Salas. A 60-year-old man was driving a Ford Edge west on Butler near Sunnyside when he veered off the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree.

The investigation continues but the CHP reported that the driver possibly may have suffered a medical emergency at the time of the wreck.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com