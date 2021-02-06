Driver killed after crashing into tree in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver was killed in a southeast Fresno solo vehicle crash Saturday after colliding into a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to a report of a solo vehicle collision in the area of Butler Avenue, west of Sunnyside Avenue, around 9:30 a.m., said spokesman Mike Salas. A 60-year-old man was driving a Ford Edge west on Butler near Sunnyside when he veered off the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree.

The investigation continues but the CHP reported that the driver possibly may have suffered a medical emergency at the time of the wreck.