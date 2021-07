FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on Highway 168 that happened early Thursday morning.

The CHP said a car was entering Highway 168 around 1:30 a.m. from Shaw Avenue when another car pulled up alongside and fired multiple rounds shattering glass

Authorities said the suspect was possibly firing a pellet gun. The driver had minor injuries from flying glass.

Investigators asking anyone with information to call the CHP.