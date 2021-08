FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver crashed and flipped into a pole in southwest Fresno early Friday morning.

Fresno Police officers said the crash happened near Tyler and Chruch avenues. Officers say the driver had to be pulled from the crash and was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police said the driver was on probation and may have been driving under the influence. The cause of the crash is under investigation.